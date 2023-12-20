Maxime Bernier found guilty of violating Sask. public health order for COVID-era 'freedom rally'
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is guilty of violating a Saskatchewan public health order, according to a provincial court judgment released this month.
-
Crash involving motorcycle closes part of Highway 3 in LethbridgeEmergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on the outskirts of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Former staff of Vancouver financial services outfit face possible extradition to answer to U.S. chargesFormer staff of PacNet, the financial services firm at the centre of the largest civil forfeiture settlement in B.C. history, are under indictment in Nevada and could be extradited to answer to charges of mail and wire fraud and money laundering.
-
Guelph reporter allegedly had his camera taken by OPP at crash sceneA Guelph reporter says an OPP officer confiscated his camera at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
-
Rebuild of first home in Lytton finally underway, 2.5 years after wildfireIt’s been a long time coming, but there is finally some encouraging news for frustrated evacuees who have been waiting to rebuild since the disastrous wildfire in the Village of Lytton two-and-a-half years ago.
-
Regulator denied Trans Mountain variance request due to pipeline safety concernsThe Canada Energy Regulator is citing safety concerns as its reason for refusing a request by Trans Mountain Corp. for a pipeline variance.
-
Off-duty officer, security guards pepper-sprayed trying to stop robbery suspects at Scarborough Town CentreToronto police say an off-duty officer has been injured trying to intervene in a retail robbery at Scarborough Town Centre on Wednesday.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps' 2024 schedule includes a likely visit from Lionel MessiThere's no guarantee he'll play, but the man many regard as the greatest soccer player of all time is scheduled to pay a visit to BC Place next year.
-
B.C. charity seeking donations to help keep kids in sportsWith everything from sports registration fees to and equipment costs all on the rise, the number of families who can no longer afford to enroll their kids in sports is surging, according to a B.C. charity.
-
Electric scooter Bird Global steers into bankruptcy protection in bid to repair its financesElectric scooter company Bird Global announced Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in an attempt to stabilize its wobbly finances.