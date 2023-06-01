Maxime Bernier part of group found guilty for breaking 2021 public health rules in Regina
Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, is part of a group of people found guilty of breaking COVID-19 public health rules in Regina two years ago.
The group helped organize protests against COVID-19-related health measures that were in place at the time.
A court decision, dated May 25, is in regard to an event billed as a “freedom rally” against public health measures that took place in downtown Regina on May 8, 2021.
At that time, the province’s outdoor gathering limit was set at 10 people.
The rally went ahead despite criticism from both of Saskatchewan’s major political parties.
“If he’s going to cause some issues and break the public health orders, that’s extremely disappointing that a federal leader is looking at breaking laws,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said at the time.
“I have a message for [Merriman]: Canada is my home and I have the constitutional right to travel,” Bernier said in his address to the crowd.
A total of 12 people were charged for their involvement in the May 2021 rally.
