May 13: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment in the Saskatoon area

Various drive-through and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available in Saskatchewan for those who are eligible.

But the days and hours they are open can change daily.

Here’s where to go today to get your COVID-19 shot in Saskatoon and the surrounding areas.

The eligible age for the general population is now 35.

People who are considered medically vulnerable and have a doctor's note or those working in qualifying frontline occupations with required proof of employment are also eligible.

More information is available from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Martensville

901 3rd St North (Northridge Centennial Community Centre )

Walk-in Site

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saskatoon

Prairieland Park (Entry from St. Henry Avenue only)

Drive-Thru Site

8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.