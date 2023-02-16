May 20 Champions Charity Bash to stage fight night to raise money for KidSport Calgary

If you enjoy combat sports, and helping kids in need, you may want to be at the Max Bell Centre on May 20.

That's when there's a fight card featuring a pair of Muay Thai bouts, two dungeon wrestling contests and white collar boxing matches, as well as a Muay Thai champ taking on a boxing champ.

There will also be a couple of celebrity bouts.

The three sports are combining forces to raise money for KidSport.

"The significance is real simple," said Kieran Keddle, CEO of MTWC Promotions. "The bottom line is raising money and awareness is the big thing – awareness for KidSport Calgary by bringing entertainment, by bringing families and a city together."

The fundraiser comes at a crucial time for KidSport, said the organization's CEO Kevin Webster.

"Pre-pandemic, events made up 40 per cent of the fundraising we did each year," Webster said. "(But) the last couple of years, we haven't had a lot of events, so to see them starting to come back on the map again and to have some new ones like this one are really at the core of what we're able to do."

Calgary wrestling legend Bret Hart was also on hand and praised KidSport.

"It's just such a great organization that does so much for young kids," Hart said. "Especially for kids that are under-privileged, that don't have a lot.

"It gives them sports equipment that can change somebody's life."