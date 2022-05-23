May long weekend signifies beginning of summer festivities

The Victoria Day long weekend marks the unofficial start of summer with many outdoor events such as festivals and parades.

Victoria Day is Canada’s oldest non religious holiday, and marks the birthday of Queen Victoria.

The day has added significance in Canada due to Victoria being the ruling monarch at the time of Confederation in 1867.

Both these factors were seen at Government House, where manager Brie Hnetka had many activities set up at the historical residence.

"We are kicking off our summer season here at the government house by having a Victoria Day celebration,” said Hnetka. “We have opened up a number of new exhibits and we are having a child friendly celebration that has face painting, balloon animals, cake and a scavenger hunt.”

Elsewhere in the city, the Cathedral Village Arts Festival took place in person for the first time since 2019 after two years of virtual meeting due to the pandemic.

Festival chair Marilyn Turnley said it is great to be back.

“I don't know if we've ever had such beautiful large crowds, wonderful weather and non stop entertainment,” said Turnley. “For the next six days, all free admission as our gift of gratitude to Regina for supporting us for 31 years.”

This year’s theme for the festival is “Thank you Regina”.

“You will find gratitude gardens here, a gratitude photo booth, and butterflies everywhere reflecting our heart felt thanks for the support,” said Turnley. “Even through the pandemic this community has stood by and has stayed engaged as well as stay committed and enthusiastic.”

The festival runs until May 28th and features live music, poetry, mural painting exhibitions and more.