May snowfall blankets parts of Simcoe County

No, it wasn't a dream. Some parts of the region woke up to wet flurries and snow accumulation Friday morning. And yes, it is the end of May.

Temperatures were sitting around 3 C when the snow was flying.

Viewers from all over, including Creemore, Singhampton, Duntroon, and Orangeville shared pictures with us through email and on social media.

What was mid 30s C with the humidex just days ago all changed when a cold front blew into the region that saw a temperature drop of more than 15 degrees.

The rain and wet snow mix is expected to change to rain before clearing later Friday, and temperatures will top out at 12 C.

While rare, Mother Nature does throw south-central Ontario a curveball or two. On this day in 2008, we were sitting at .1 C, but four years later, in 2012, the temperature was 32.2 C.

What will Saturday bring? A sunny high of 18 C, allegedly.