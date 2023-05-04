May the 4th be with you: How the Aviation Museum is celebrating Star Wars Day
May 4th is known around the world as Star Wars Day, and the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is marking the occasion by celebrating the iconic film.
Throughout the day on Thursday, the museum is holding a number of events to explore aviation’s influence on science fiction.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants will hear about the CF-104 Starfighter – the aircraft that is believed to have inspired the science fiction term, ‘star fighter.’ Merv Kuruluk, a Cold War-era Starfighter pilot, and Steve Pajot, the aircraft’s owner, will provide firsthand accounts of flying and restoring the Starfighter.
At 1 p.m., the museum will offer a science fiction-themed tour that will show the connections between its aircraft and popular film franchises.
Then at 5 p.m., visitors will have the chance to take pictures with Darth Vader, Mandalorians and stormtroopers. The evening will continue with the science-fiction themed tour at 6 p.m., and a lightsaber demonstration at 7:30 p.m.
Though regular admission rates apply to the event, those who come in costume will get a discount on their tickets.
