‘Maybe by Christmas:’ Calgarians adjust plans due to restrictions for Thanksgiving

What started as a brisk sunny Thanksgiving Day in Calgary quickly devolved Monday in Calgary as it whipped up some stormy weather with snow sweeping across parts of the city.

However, a few resilient Calgarian friends embraced the conditions at south Glenmore Park, many bundled up enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday Monday.

"We were going to have a Friendsgiving with a bunch of our friends, but because of the restrictions we weren't able to do that,” said Mayank Bakshi, who was out walking his dog with his partner Heather Stroich.

Stroich hopes restrictions do not last too long.

“We made the call to cancel, so maybe by Christmas,” she said.

For Lynda Munro, a day at the park meant a lot.

She flew from Nova Scotia to be with her grandkids, on a day of celebration and thankfulness.

“We have a big turkey cooking in the oven and we thought we’d get some exercise before we started eating,” she said.

“We’re all vaccinated, which I feel is so important. We were just so careful in the airports and on the flights, and other than that, wearing a mask and being careful, we’re fine.”

The province has limited outdoor gatherings to 20 people.

All indoor gatherings are prohibited among the unvaccinated, while those who are vaccinated can gather with a maximum of 10 people who are vaccinated indoors, from no more than two households. Those under the age of 12 do not count towards that total.