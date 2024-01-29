'Maybe next year it’ll be in Detroit': Despite NFC loss, local Lions fans thankful for whirlwind season

Dave Malian has been a season ticket holder since the early 90s.

“I've never been so high and so low in a two hour, three hour period,” Dave said the morning after taking in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco with his two sons.

The highs came in the first two quarters as Detroit built a 17-point lead halftime lead.

“It was loud but it wasn't in comparison to what we bring to Ford Field every Sunday,” said Nick Malian.

His brother Sam enjoyed yelling, chanting and screaming with other Lions fans.

“I don't know why but we had a lot of confidence just the way they were playing thinking they were going to win,” said the former Windsor Lancers quarterback.

However, like a kid on a good sugar rush, the party came crashing down in the second half.

The 49'ers mounted a comeback to win 34-31 as they advance to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

“There's 31 other teams that are going to feel like Detroit. Just the way we lost was pretty devastating,” Sam said.

Despite the loss, Dave had a lot of fun.

“We're diehard Lions fans. We're hoping we're going to be back there. Maybe next year it'll be in Detroit,” he said.

At the University of Windsor meanwhile, Lancers football went 6-2 and had a breakout season in 2023. They, like the Lions, are building towards winning a championship and suffered a tough loss in the playoffs.

“Usually there's got to be a little bit of playoff disappointment,” said head coach JP Circelli. “You learn from it and it helps you going forward. Helps you grow as a program going forward.”

Defensive back Jalen Cook doesn’t feel the loss was letdown however.

“Of course everyone wants that last season win but I think it helps you build your culture and definitely gives you something to look forward to next season which is what we're using it as,” he said.

If anything, for football fans new and old, the Lions’ season and playoff run brought people together.

“We definitely face-timed a lot more through the playoffs,” said Windsor native Amanda Galbraith, who has lived in Toronto for a decade. “We cried on the phone when they won and all that stuff so it certainly brought us closer together and kind of reconnected us with the team a bit more.”

For Dave meanwhile, football is one of the things that connects his family.

“It's such a fabulous time just having the time with my two boys,” he said.