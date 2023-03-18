Mayerthorpe man faces charges following seizure of 52 trail research cameras
A Mayerthorpe man faces charges following the seizure of 52 stolen trail cameras.
On Oct. 18, 2021, Sundre RCMP received a complaint from the Help Alberta Wildies Society that 10 research trail cameras were stolen from the Williams Creek area.
Since receiving that first complaint, the same area was targeted three more times.
On Feb. 6, 2022, 30 trail cameras were swiped. On March 6, one month later, 43 cameras were reported stolen, with an estimated replacement cost of around $17,000.
One year later, on March 6, 2023, Sundre RCMP received a complaint that 54 research trail cameras, with a replacement value estimated at $12,500, had been stolen.
That brought the total number of stolen cameras to 135.
On March 9, with assistance from the Mayerthorpe RCMP, officers searched a residence in Mayerthorpe, where they recovered 52 of the cameras.
Lonnie Darrel Roth, of Mayerthorpe, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and mischief.
Roth was released from custody on conditions. He's scheduled to appear in Mayerthorpe Provincial Court on May 11.
Sundre RCMP continue to investigate.
