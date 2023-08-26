Mayhem on the midway: Pro wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days

Whoop-Up Days was ready to head into the weekend with a bang as professional wrestling returns to the Exhibition.

Pure Power Wrestling's Hot Summer Night goes down Friday night in the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

The Exhibition was excited to bring back the popular event, having hosted both Stampede Wrestling and WWE in the past.

It's also a family-friendly event for all ages to enjoy the best wrestling you can find in southern Alberta.

"Pure Power Wrestling is really looking to bring Stampede Wrestling – that feel and energy and family-friendly atmosphere – into the modern age," said Curtis Barnum, PPW's head official.

"So pairing it with Whoop-Up Days, which is one of the biggest events in Lethbridge every year, we're just thrilled to be honest.

"There's no other words. Just thrilled."

Doors for Hot Summer Night opened at 6:30 and the event started at 7 p.m.