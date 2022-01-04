Mayland Heights drug store latest to be targeted by armed thieves
The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate an alarming increase in violent armed pharmacy robberies in the city after a northeast business was targeted Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the Rexall Drugs location in the 800 block of 19th Street N.E. at around 5:30 p.m. following an armed robbery.
According to CPS officials, three males entered the store and fled with an undisclosed quantity of narcotics. The trio fled prior to the arrival of officers.
Unlike similar robberies of recent weeks, no injuries were reported.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the pharmacy and have yet to confirm whether the incident is connected to other recent armed robberies.
Anyone with information regarding any of the pharmacy robberies is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Four teenagers were arrested late last year in connection with eight armed "take-over style" robberies of businesses that took place between mid-November and early December. At the time, police said they were looking for three other teenage suspects in connection with the crimes.
