Mayo Schmidt taking over as Nutrien CEO

Nutrien has named Mayo Schmidt its new CEO.

He replaces Chuck Magro, who stepped down to pursue new opportunities.

Schmidt, who briefly played for the Miami Dolphins in the 1980s, has a history of running public companies in Canada.

He took over Saskatchewan Wheat Pool and rebuilt it under a new name as Viterra Inc.

Later he became CEO of Hydro One Ltd., an electrical utility in Ontario.

Magro will be available to the company until May 16 to facilitate a smooth transition.