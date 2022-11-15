Mayor Amarjeet Sohi responds with rhyme of his own to media coverage of Christmas tree

Edmonton's mayor took to Twitter to respond to recent media coverage of the city's decision to skip the big tree in Churchill Square this year.

In 2020, the light-up included a 77-foot tree with 22,000 LED lights. Last year, the tree was 65 feet tall with more than 14,000 lights.

But CTV News Edmonton learned Tuesday the two-decades-long tree-lighting tradition would not be part of this year’s event.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi tweeted his rhyming response Wednesday, saying in part “for years and years we all loved the big tree, but there is so much more that Christmas can be.” Sohi took the opportunity to welcome all to the square acknowledging what CTV News was told Tuesday that there will be activities in Churchill Square. He also suggested coverage of the cancellation was "for the comments and the clicks and the views."

After many years of activating Churchill Square for the holiday season, @edmontondtwn has shifted gears and will be lighting up Rice Howard Way to highlight some of #yegdt's amazing local businesses this year instead. #YEG pic.twitter.com/9W8zhdcSNX

A spokesperson from the City of Edmonton said Tuesday in an email: “While the City won’t be installing a tree, we are working to provide some free, family-friendly seasonal activities in Churchill Square.”

Instead, this year’s Holiday Light Up will happen on Rice Howard Way, featuring never-seen-before art installations and experiences by local artists and businesses.

“The spirit of Downtown Holiday Light Up has always been about celebrating together and creating special downtown memories,” said Puneeta McBryan, the Downtown Business Association’s executive director, in a news release.

The DBA, which operates the Holiday Light up in partnership with the City of Edmonton, said the event is being moved to Rice Howard Way this year to help restaurants and retailers in that area still recovering from challenges over the past few years.

“It’s a great example of downtown businesses coming together to create a stronger community for everyone and bring more vibrancy to the area,” McBryan said.

The North is the theme for this year’s event and will feature a life-sized illuminated polar bear, LED-lit iceberg and festive 10-metre-wide light wall. There will also be lantern-making workshops, a market, live music and Indigenous performances, games and giveaways.

Free parking will be available in the Edmonton City Centre East Parkade from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

