Mayor and MOH applauding those who 'do the right thing'

The Mayor of London, Ont. and the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) medical officer of health are speaking up to applaud those who they say are doing the right thing.

The two local leaders addressed multiple issued during Wednesday’s MLHU COVID-19 media briefing, including continued protests around anti-mask, anti-vaccine and anti-passport messaging.

“Your choices [to follow public health measures] matter and then your choices are having a positive impact,” said Mayor Ed Holder. “Soon we'll have 90 per cent of all eligible residents in London-Middlesex double vaccinated. Those on the side of truth in public health are the clear winners.”

When asked specifically about a protest outside of a Thames Valley District School Board meeting on Tuesday night, Holder says he ignores the trolling.

“They're huffing and puffing and the fact that we give them any or much attention, frankly, is what they want. They don't deserve it. They thrive on it,” he expressed.

“They were loud they were vulgar they were ignorant. And that's who they are and they tried to undermine public health but we are seeing vaccination rates on the increase and I think that to me is much of the reason why the fourth wave has been flattened no thanks to these persons,” Holder says.

“But look, nothing I say, nothing the medical officer of health says, nothing that common sense, will make any difference in their road to anonymity and ridiculousness because that's what they are, and frankly I think we're best to ignore them, and they'll go away more than they have”

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie shared Holder’s sentiment, saying “… It’s really upsetting to see the vitriol being directed last night, even at some of the media who are present, doing their jobs to report on what was happening.”

Mackie goes on to say that all of these sorts of “protests and online rants” strengthen resolve in public health and make staff want to continue to work hard for the people of the community.

In in his final remarks on Wednesday, Mayor Holder said he the people he wants to acknowledge are those who have been safe and who have “done the right thing” by getting vaccinated.

“I think those are the heroes,” he said. “Those are the people that we need to celebrate both in media and from the perch that I that I have here. And what we are going to find is that momentum will absolutely carry the day and these folks [protesters] will be an asterisk in, in our COVID history.”