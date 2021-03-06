Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic took to social media on Saturday to strut his stuff as the city launched its Kitchener Safety Dance Challenge.

The challenge encourages people continue to follow public health measures, including washing their hands, wearing a mask, staying two metres apart and stay home if possible.

Vrbanovic also encouraged people to "be cool" and have fun with the dance challenge.

Residents can join in by learning the moves and posting a video of themselves doing the dance with the hashtag "KitchenerSafetyDance" on Instagram.

Vrbanovic invited a number of regional officials including Regional Chair Karen Redman and police Chief Bryan Larkin.

Participants will be entered for a chance to win some prizes if they challenge at least two friends and tag the City of Kitchener.

The contest closes at the end of the month.

Yesterday, we launched the @CityKitchener #SafetyDance on @Instagram. Wash Your Hands. Wear A Mask. Stay 2m apart. #StayHome if you can. Be cool & most of all #HaveFun. Let's #ReimagineWinter, have fun & get through these next few months of #Covid19 together. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pIUjI7MG5F