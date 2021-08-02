Mayor Magrath Drive reopened following pedestrian incident

A portion of a major road in Lethbridge was closed to traffic for several hours on Monday as police investigated a crash involving a pedestrian.

Lethbridge police say the incident took place at 12 Ave. on Mayor Magrath Drive South at approximately 9:40 a.m.

The southbound lanes of Mayor Magrath Drive South were closed between 10 Ave. and 12 Ave. South for the investigation but reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.