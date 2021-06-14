Mayor Nenshi’s innovation competition deadline extended

Mayor Nenshi is holding a competition to see who’s got the best sustainable environment ideas in Calgary.

For those who have ideas, but feel it may be too late to voice them, don't worry: the submission deadline has been extended to June 18.

The Mayor’s Innovation Challenge is designed to encourage creative thinkers to pitch ideas on sustainable energy solutions to build a more resilient community.

“We want to hear from the smartest people in the world. How can we leverage clean energy solutions that bring us economic, social and environmental resilience while continuing our path to net zero?” Mayor Nenshi said.

There are three different categories in which ideas can be submitted: Pre-commercial/start-up opportunities, commercially-ready technologies, and city policy and planning.

From each category, three separate ideas will be chosen on June 25. The nine finalists will then get to work with experts to refine their ideas in July and August.

In September, each finalist will present their ideas to a panel of community leaders who will then choose three winners, one from each category.

Winners will work with an innovation champion to further develop their ideas, discuss opportunities with officials, and possibly gain federal support.

Ideas can be submitted through the City of Calgary’s website here, https://innovation.calgary.ca/

More information and competition details can be found here, Mayor's Innovation Challenge (calgary.ca)