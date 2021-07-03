Mayor of Clarence-Rockland dies after long illness

The mayor of Clarence-Rockland has passed away.

In a statement, the city of Clarence-Rockland announced Guy Desjardins died on Saturday after a long illness.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner Aline, his daughter Tanya, his sons Christian and Jason, and all his family," said a statement from the city.

In June, the town announced Desjardins requested a three-month leave of absence for health reasons.

Desjardins was elected mayor of Clarence-Rockland in 2014 after serving as a councillor. He was re-elected mayor in 2018.

Liberal MPP Amanda Simard paid tribute to Desjardins on Twitter.

"Guy, thank you for your work, your contribution to public life, your service to our community," said Simard in French on Twitter. "We will always be very grateful and we will never forget you."

Simard is the MPP for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, which includes Clarence-Rockland.

