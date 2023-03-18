Mayor of Kamloops, B.C., accused of 'blatant untruths' by group of councillors

Councillors in Kamloops, B.C., say the city's mayor is spreading “misinformation” about why he made changes to several committees recently, removing elected officials and installing residents from the community.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter says Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's decision to remove her fellow councillors from several city standing committees reflects his “chaotic and unpredictable behaviour.”

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Neustaeter said councillors weren't consulted about the mayor's “unilateral” changes to the composition of the committees, saying he wrongfully “hand-picked” people to serve on those committees.

She says Hamer-Jackson has disrespected councillors, violating their personal and professional boundaries and “belittling” them while engaging in “constantly disruptive behaviour.”

Neustaeter, speaking on behalf of her fellow councillors, says the mayor's decision to remove them from committees has obstructed their ability to do their jobs as democratically elected officials.

Two of the replacements on committees were failed candidates in the Kamloops election last year, but Hamer-Jackson told the Kamloops This Week newspaper that the changes were in the works for a long time and were aimed at relieving councillors' workloads.

With files from CJFC

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.