Mayor, officials get tour of Stage 2 LRT progress

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and other officials had a first-hand look at progress being made on Stage 2 of the city's light rail transit system Wednesday during a tour that was closed to media.

Watson's office said he, along with city staff, representatives from OC Transpo and other partners visited a few Stage 2 sites as part of the tour and released a few photos showing work at the airport and other areas, adding that a media tour would take place later this year.

Watson also tweeted photos of rail being installed on the south extension—a significant step for the $4.6 billion project.

Stage 2 extends service to Trim Road in the east, Moodie Drive in the west and to Limebank Road in the south end, with a link to the Ottawa International Airport.

The eastern extension is scheduled to be completed in 2024 with the western extension following a year later in 2025.

The city said an update on Stage 2 is expected later this fall.