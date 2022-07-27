Mayor renews calls to feds to help with costs associated with Ambassador Bridge blockade

Windsor’s mayor is again calling on the federal government to give the city money for the enforcement of February’s blockade.

Drew Dilkens says 500 Windsor police officers, as well as 500 others from outside the city, had to come to break the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in mid-February.

Dilkens told AM800 news those officers didn’t only have to work, they had to be fed and housed for a week.

The costs have added up to more than $5 million.

Dilkens hopes the federal government will “reconcile all of the accounts” by the end of the year.