Mayor's inner circle recommends council keep West Kildonan Library open

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle is recommending city council make a move that would keep the West Kildonan Library open.

The city is mulling over a plan that would move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre. It's a plan that has sparked concern and frustration from members of the community, many of whom came out in droves on Tuesday to protest the proposed relocation.

"This proposed move shouldn't surprise anyone, given this has been on the books since 2013. But, that being said, I don't want to diminish the community residents that are coming forward to voice their opposition to it," Bowman told reporters on Wednesday.

"If they are saying that they feel that it meets their needs right now, I receive that message loud and clear and you can expect to see my vote match that."

On Wednesday evening, the six members at the Executive Policy Committee voted unanimously to recommend to City Council to receive the report as information only – which would mean staff and library services would remain at the existing location on Jefferson Avenue.

The proposed plan will now go to city council for a final vote.