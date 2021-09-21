Mayor's inner circle votes to include all city employees in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The mayor's inner circle has voted unanimously to give all City of Winnipeg employees the day off on Sept. 30 to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

On Tuesday, the executive policy committee voted to approve recommendations from the city's public service to make sure all City of Winnipeg employees have the day off next Thursday.

The recommendations will go before city council for vote next week.

According to a report submitted to EPC by the public service, about 10,000 city employees – approximately 95 per cent of all civic staff – are getting the day off as legally required. The public service has recommended the city extend the holiday to include the remaining 500 city employees not currently covered in collective agreements.

The total estimated cost is $1,740,000 in 2021 – which Mayor Brian Bowman said is worth it.

"It is a cost, but there is also a cost to Canadians not responding to the calls to action that far surpass any short-term costs," Bowman said.

"In Winnipeg, this is the largest centre with the largest Indigenous community in Canada and it's growing. We all benefit positively from responding to the calls of the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action."

Councillor Sherri Rollins said she hopes all city staff will take the opportunity to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

"I think it is important that it is a holiday that we observe and reflect, just like Remembrance Day, and I think it is important that the City of Winnipeg is extending this through these recommendations to all city staff," Rollins said.