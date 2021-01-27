The London Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Ed Holder have rescheduled his 2021 State of the City Address to Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The annual event was postponed following the province’s declaration of a State of Emergency related to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, the breakfast event and speech is attended by more than a thousand business leaders inside the RBC Place Convention Centre.

This year’s event will be a virtual speech livestreamed to ticket-holders.

A recorded version will subsequently be posted online.

The address is an opportunity for the mayor to trumpet economic development achievements from the previous 12 months, and announce his political priorities at City Hall.