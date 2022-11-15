Mayor Sutcliffe, councillors sworn in at Ottawa city hall

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called on councillors and the public to put aside the divisions of the municipal election campaign and focus on 'Team Ottawa', as a new era begins at Ottawa city hall.

Sutcliffe and 24 city councillors were officially sworn in Tuesday, beginning a new four-year term.

"The election is over, we all faced tough battles and each of us was successful. It's now up to each of us on city council to represent not just those who voted for us but all residents of the city of Ottawa," Sutcliffe said in his first speech as mayor of Ottawa.

"We are not going to solve the challenges of tomorrow by continuing the divisive tactics that we're seeing more and more often in politics. Let's work together, let's focus on the success of all of Ottawa – let's build Team Ottawa."

The 24 councillors include 13 re-elected councillors and 11 new elected officials around the council table.

In his speech, Sutcliffe noted Ottawa is "unique among the capitals of the G7" and Canadian cities.

"Ottawa is so many things that other cities are not, and we have so much incredible potential and such opportunity," Sutcliffe said Tuesday morning.

"We often hear about two Ottawa's. There are a number of different divisions that people sometimes refer to; there is the distinction between the parliamentary Ottawa and the local community, there's the downtown and the suburbs and rural areas.

"Some people see these distinctions as threats or risks or fault lines. I think they're strengths. I see them as what makes Ottawa unique or special. There is no other city in Canada like Ottawa; there is no other place that is as big or big-hearted."

The new mayor noted the new council faces many challenges, including fixing the light rail transit system, fighting climate change and protecting green spaces, and noted there are "serious financial obstacles" facing the city.

"Let's not underestimate the task ahead, but let's not underestimate what we can accomplish together," Sutcliffe said.

"This is the opportunity to set the stage for a better and brighter future for everyone."

Sutcliffe is joined by 11 new councillors at Ottawa city hall: David Hill, Clarke Kelly, Laine Johnson, Sean Devine, Jessica Bradley, Stephanie Plante, Ariel Troster, Marty Carr, Dave Brown, Steve Desroches and Wilson Low. Desroches returns to city hall eight years after stepping down from council.

Councillors Matthew Luloff, Laura Dudas, Cathy Curry, Glen Gower, Theresa Kavanagh, Tim Tierney, Rawlson King, Jeff Leiper, Riley Brockington, Shawn Menard, Catherine Kitts, George Darouze, and Allan Hubley are back for another term.

"We've had lots of great conversations since the election and I'm ready to get started," Sutcliffe told reporters.

During the ceremony, Sutcliffe and the new council pledged allegiance to King Charles. It's the first time council has had to swear allegiance to the King following the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September.

"This is the greatest honour of my life to be the mayor of my hometown," Sutcliffe said.

"Ottawa has been so good to me and to my family. Today, I'm filled with gratitude to be entrusted with this great responsibility and to have the opportunity to serve the people of Ottawa for the next four years."

Sutcliffe was elected with 51.37 per cent of the vote on Oct. 24, defeating his primary opponent, outgoing Coun. Catherine McKenney, by more than 42,000 votes. The campaign saw McKenney win the most votes in five urban wards.

Sutcliffe says now that the votes are counted, he will work with all councillors and the public.

"I promise you, as your mayor, I will work hard every single day to deliver a better city for everyone. I will respect everyone, even the people who don't agree with me about everything," Sutcliffe said.

"I will pour my heart and soul into making our city better and stronger; I will do everything possible to work with everyone because my goal is not to build a political career, my goal is to build a better city.

"I believe in my heart….The future belongs to Ottawa."

As for the former mayor, Jim Watson is bidding goodbye to politics and plans to take a cross-Canada vacation with some of his newly found free time.

