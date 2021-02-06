Mayor Jim Watson is asking residents to cancel any plans for a Super Bowl party with family and friends this weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the NFL championship game on Sunday. The Super Bowl is normally a big day for large gatherings with friends at home or at bars and restaurants.

Watson says that with COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate falling, now is not the time to start violating the stay-at-home orders and limits on social gatherings.

"We have actually followed the rules very well, there's always exceptions. Please don't have a Super Bowl party this weekend; this is not the time to do it, stick to your household because we don't want to see a spike," said Watson during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"Every time there is an event; whether it is Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, spring break - all have the potential to be super-spreader events. Let's plan for really great parties in 2022, but please do not have a Super Bowl party with bringing friends in."

Watson notes you cannot tell if a friend or family member has the virus.

"One sneeze, one cough and you've got it," said Watson. "We want to continue doing the right thing from a public health point of view, but as a civic responsibility point of view get us out of this horrific nightmare that we are living in. Stick to the rules so that we that can convince the province to open our economy sooner than later."

Watching #SuperBowl2021 this weekend? Please do so safely! To slow COVID19 spread, gathering indoors w/ people outside your household is prohibited. You can still live stream your friends virtually & order from your fave local eatery!#SupportLocalBusiness https://t.co/NZoLphiucS pic.twitter.com/kssAYhJ9aW

Ottawa Bylaw is using social media this weekend to remind people that under Ontario's COVID-19 lockdown measures, indoor organized public events and social gatherings are prohibited, except with members of the same household.

The limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings is five people, with physical distancing guidelines in place.

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford posted a video on his Twitter account asking people to celebrate the Super Bowl by staying home.

"I know everyone is excited for the Super Bowl … full disclosure, I'm a Brady fan," said Ford. "But folks, please do me a favour, just stay at home, stick with your family."

I know many of you are excited for the #SuperBowl this weekend between the @Chiefs & @Buccaneers, but do me a favour & STAY AT HOME!



Enjoy the game virtually with anyone you don’t live with & support your favourite local restaurants by buying some takeout.



(PS I’m a Brady fan) pic.twitter.com/olHz4K1bhP

You can watch the Buccaneers and Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl on CTV. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.