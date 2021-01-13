Even as the pandemic intensifies, the provincial Stay-At-Home order will not stop London city council from meeting.

Mayor Ed Holder tells CTV News that the current procedures at city hall are sufficient to keep municipal government operating amid the tightening pandemic restrictions.

“The business of the City does not stop. We will not stop meeting,” says Holder.

Holder explains that municipal government is essential, and committee meetings can continue under the current blended system with some council members inside chambers and other participating remotely.

He adds that despite city hall being closed to the public, public participation meetings will continue by utilizing telephones and videoconferencing.

“From my standpoint, using the technology to make it work will allow us to carry on with those meetings,” says

Civic administration is still determining how the provincial state of emergency will impact municipal services.

Tighter lockdown measures could potentially impact a wide range of municipal services including construction permits, recreational activities, and by-law enforcement.

Holder is firm that municipal government will continue to function— if a little differently.

“The business of the city has to carry on. We are doing our business differently like so many other organizations are required to do.”

Four council committee meetings are scheduled over Monday and Tuesday.