Mayoral candidate Chris Holt opens campaign headquarters
Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt officially opened his campaign headquarters in Old Sandwich Town Saturday afternoon.
The office is inside the recently renovated former Courtesy Bicycles Shop.
Holt said choosing a headquarters in Sandwich Town was important to the campaign.
“If you took my eight years on council, smashed it up into a building, this is what it's all about,” he said. “Historic preservation, you know, a restoration that is just beautiful in a BIA in one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city. This is what it's all about. For me personally and for the entire campaign.”
Supporters and volunteers were on hand with just 79 days to go until the municipal election on Oct. 24.
Current Mayor Drew Dilkens has yet to declare his intentions at this point.
The deadline to do so is Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.
Erie Lamont ‘The Baconman” has withdrawn his name from the race.
Holt said residents can expect to hear and see more of his message soon as his team fans out across more than 90,000 homes in the coming weeks.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in oneA local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnoutA team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around VancouverFans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous languageThe Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.
-
Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreckAfter a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshopHockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Next phase of Banwell Road construction underwayPhase two of the Banwell Road corridor improvements is officially underway between Palmetto Street and Mulberry Drive.
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director saysProvincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.