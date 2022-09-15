Mayoral candidate facing lawsuit after 'defamatory' comments at senior's forum

A Winnipeg mayoral hopeful is facing a lawsuit after another candidate stormed out of a recent senior's forum, saying Woodstock's comments were defamatory.

The forum took place last Wednesday at the Good Neighbours Active Living Centre in East Kildonan. The drama began when candidate Don Woodstock asked fellow candidate Jenny Motkaluk how she would "rein in her brother if elected mayor."

Motkaluk's brother is a founder of Bayview Construction, one of several firms that bids on city contracts. Motkaluk has said the company will be subject to all the same rules and requirements as everyone else.

Things escalated at the forum when Woodstock accused the City of buying back crushed rock from Motkaluk's brother to help him make money. Tempers flared as the two candidates talked over one another. Motkaluk said she was "tired of the slander" and walked out.

Lawyer Robert Tapper - who represents the owners of Bayview Construction – has sent Woodstock a notice of imminent legal action.

"You implied, by innuendo, Bayview was providing either falsely-priced work or bribes to the City of Winnipeg in order to receive contracts," states the notice. "This is an outrageous and defamatory statement by you and very clearly defamatory. Please take notice that a lawsuit will be brought against you shortly on behalf of Jon Motkaluk personally, and by implication, Bayview Construction ltd., and its other owners." The notice also cautions Woodstock against making any future related comments.

Through its lawyer, Bayview has declined to comment.

Woodstock says he's surprised at the legal action.

"As a taxpayer, business owner of JamRock Security, mayoral candidate and an environmental advocate for the City, I am shocked that Bayview through Tapper Cuddy would sue me after making a statement to Jenny at the forum," said Woodstock in an emailed statement to CTV News Winnipeg.

Woodstock adds that he will be making a formal statement with his lawyer in response to the notice within the required 20 days.

With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele