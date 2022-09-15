Mayoral Candidate Drew Dilkens announces economic diversification and job creation action plan

Windsor mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens announced his economic diversification and job creation action plan today as part of his re-election campaign.

Dilkens says to remain competitive, to attract investment, build more housing options for families and be ready for more opportunities, he is proposing to unleash a major servicing plan for Sandwich South – the lands south of the airport, within the City of Windsor limits.

Windsor mayoral candidate @drewdilkens speaks to his economic action plan, which looks to leverage battery plant investment and construction of Gordie Howe Bridge.



He says this plan will ensure that Windsor is able to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities now present in the region. Without this land being serviced, Windsor will not be able to compete for more jobs.

“Windsor was able to secure the $5-billion EV battery production facility because we were able to assemble over 200 acres of serviced industrial land on short notice to compete and win this major jobs investment,” said Dilkens. “We now need to think about the next decade, more opportunities, jobs, investment and plan forward. To ensure that our City will win tomorrow, we have to do the ground work and get ready for the next major job creator today.”

Dilkens’ Economic Diversification and Job Creation Action Plan for Windsor:

➢ Continue to implement the recommendations included in Windsor Works economic diversification vision;

➢ Partner with University of Windsor, St. Clair College and all stakeholders to establish a dedicated technology incubator to help foster and grow Windsor’s tech entrepreneurs;

➢ Renew and invest additional funding to the Community Improvement Plan (CIP) program to help fund more redevelopment and investment in established neighbourhoods and Business Improvement Areas;

➢ Permanently reduce sidewalk and parklet fees to zero, to encourage bars and restaurants during ‘patio season’;

➢ Work with local and provincial energy agencies to increase supply of electricity to our region, making sure we have power when and where job creators need it;

➢ Undertake the planning and infrastructure work to establish the next major industrial park in Sandwich South to be able to compete in future greenfield investment attraction projects;

➢ Create a dedicated team, to offer start-to-finish – ‘one window’ approach for developers, large and small, seeking to build in our City;

➢ Extend Lauzon Parkway to the 401 and work with the Government of Ontario to establish a highway interchange to service the new EV battery plant and Sandwich South lands;

➢ Advocate for an accelerated timeline to build the new hospital to encourage the growth of the health sciences sector; and

➢ Partner with University of Windsor, St. Clair College and other established institutions to create “skill set matching” recruiting efforts to fill more jobs for Windsor residents.

