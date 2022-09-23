Mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens releases financial action plan

Windsor mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens announced his financial action plan for the city as part of his re-election campaign.

“Taxpayers and residents know my record,” says Dilkens. “I have and always will manage their dollars wisely and with respect while continuing to invest and improve our roads and sewers, creating jobs, diversifying the economy and improving amenities. Together, we have accomplished so much and can’t risk increasing taxes to finance unvetted and risky policies.”

Dilkens says annual property tax increases over the past five years have been modest and lower than the rate of inflation in each of those years.

2022 - 1.86%

2021 - 0%

2020 - 2.1%

2019 - 1.58%

2018 - 0.9%

As a result, the City of Windsor has reduced its taxpayer supported debt from almost $150-million in 2011, to under $55-million. Over the same time, financial reserves went from $149-million in 2011 to over $291-million in 2021.

Dilkens’ Financial Action Plan for Windsor:

Hold the line on taxes;

Freeze all permit and licence fees for the next four years which are not subject to Provincially-mandated reviews;

Ask Council to eliminate fees that don’t add value to taxpayers (example: dog licence among others) and

Undertake a parking fee review, to lessen the financial burden while encouraging residents to visit small businesses, restaurants, attend events and enjoy all our City’s amenities in BIA’s and across the city.

The municipal election is Oct. 24.