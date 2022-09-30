Mayoral candidate hopes to attract major employers to Ottawa under economic development plan

Mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney has unveiled their plan for small businesses and economic development in the city of Ottawa, promising to extend the property tax discount for small businesses and focus on attracting major employers offering well-paying jobs.

Just over three weeks to Election Day, McKenney says the "A Thriving, More Prosperous Ottawa" plan will build a vibrant and thriving city.

"A healthy city with strong economic development benefits small businesses and entrepreneurs," McKenney said in a statement. "And vibrant small businesses benefit our communities. As mayor, I will build a vibrant and thriving city with both the city services and the economic prosperity that Ottawa needs."

A media release from McKenney's campaign says the plan includes extending the property tax discount for as many as 10,000 small businesses and establish a dedicated liaison service for small businesses navigating city resources and requirements.

McKenney's platform also outlines the following improvements to support small businesses and economic development: