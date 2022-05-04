Mayoral candidate list grows to seven as local entrepreneur joins race

The field for the race for Winnipeg's next mayor continues to grow as a local entrepreneur joined the fray Wednesday.

Shaun Loney officially registered his candidacy, joining six others already on the list.

"Winnipeg is stuck. It's stuck in many ways because we're managing problems and not addressing them," Loney said after registering.

He said he has spent years fixing broken systems and creating jobs and calls himself a seasoned problem solver.

Loney said he has been preparing his campaign for a year and plans on bringing those skills and experience to the job of mayor.

One of the problems he is looking to tackle is homelessness.

"What we have are two options, and we have cutting our way out of the problems and spending our way out of our problems. I'm not in favour of either one of those, and I'm certainly not halfway between. So what we're going to do with homelessness is treat it as an emergency services issue. And we're going to invite police, ambulance and fire systems to reduce their workload by engaging non-profits."

Registration opened on Sunday for the mayoral race and Loney is joining some familiar names.

Coun. Scott Gillingham is one of the names on the candidates list, as well as Jenny Motkaluk, who was the runner-up to Brian Bowman. Former Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette has also joined the race, along with Chris Clacio, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock.

A new mayor will be decided on Oct. 26