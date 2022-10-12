Mayoral candidates exchange barbs over affordable housing

Less than two weeks before London chooses its next mayor, the mood on the campaign trail is getting tense.

“Last four years, our city hall didn’t build enough affordable housing for our people in the city of London,” claimed mayoral candidate Khalil Ramal during a media conference at his campaign headquarters on Wednesday.

As evidence of his ability to follow through on his affordable housing commitment, Ramal announced a 240-unit residential project on Second Street by developer Magnificent Homes that will include 120 affordable units rented at $700 per month.

Serving the eight years on city council, the last two as deputy mayor, candidate Josh Morgan fired back at Ramal’s criticism during an interview with CTV News London.

“That’s simply not true,” asserted Morgan. “This council has authorized thousands of units of high density residential and hundreds and hundreds of units of affordable housing across the city.”

At all-candidate meetings, questions about the affordable housing crisis have increasingly sparked testy exchanges between Ramal and Morgan.

Specifically, Ramal’s repeated claim that Morgan recently voted against more affordable housing.

In September, Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments received the necessary rezoning to build a five high rise mega-project that will include 1,272 residential units on Wellington Road just north of Bradley Avenue.

At the time, city staff recommended seeking 93 affordable units in the project — but the developers countered with an offer of 65 units.

Alternatively, the developers could have walked away from negotiations and resubmitted a proposal under policies contained in The London Plan with only 37 affordable units.

Morgan voted with the majority of council (10-5) to accept the offer of 65 units.

Ramal believes Morgan voted against pushing for an additional 28 units to achieve the number originally recommended by city staff (93).

Morgan believes his vote helped retain 28 more affordable units than the minimum (37) under The London Plan.

“My opponent, Josh, voted against more affordable homes,” Ramal reiterated during his affordable housing announcement.

Meanwhile, Morgan asserted that, “I actually voted for affordable housing given the context of the situation and I am going to continue to do so because it’s a huge need across our city.”

The need for affordable housing is so urgent that Morgan suggests specific projects shouldn’t be dangled by candidates to garner votes.

“I’m not going to hold affordable units hostage for a mayoral campaign promise,” Morgan added. “If I’ve got someone who I know is going to build affordable units, I’m going to encourage them to go down to city hall, submit an application, and get on with this.”

Ramal told the media conference that he has no financial relationship with Magnificent Homes.

“I committed to work with Magnificent Homes, whether I’m elected or don’t get elected, but as you know if I’m elected it will be easier,” Ramal said. “I’ll have more ability and more say.”