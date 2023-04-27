Mayoral candidates weigh in on transit safety and TTC cell service deal

Transit safety continues to generate talk on the mayoral campaign trail and prompting renewed calls for cellular access for all across the network.

"It's really great for the safety and security for the people in Toronto to have that added measure to contact their loved ones or security services," said Rosa Addario, communications manager for OpenMedia.

Rogers has now acquired BAI Canada, which signed an exclusive deal with the TTC in 2012 to install wireless infrastructure. So far, about 25 percent of the subway has 911 capability, which the telecom giant says it will expand to the entire system and have 5G connectivity in two years.

"It's kind of astonishing that Rogers was permitted to buy any other networks at this point," said Addario, "We know that after the Shaw buyout we know that they are the single largest telecom giant in Canadian history."

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a Rogers spokesperson said "Rogers is committed to provide access to all TTC riders, and that's why we took action and stepped up to acquire BAI Canada to modernize this critical network and open up access for all riders. As we have said from the outset, we are committed to working with all carriers."

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's federal industry minister, is calling on the large providers, including Bell, Telus and Quebecor to come to an agreement that would allow any of the companies to access the TTC Network. Bell is the parent company of CTV News.

"I'm happy to see the federal minister actually calling on the telcos to come forward with a plan to ensure everybody in the City of Toronto will have access to wifi and be able to use their cell phone on the TTC," said mayoral candidate Ana Bailao.

Mayoral Candidate Olivia Chow said she wants to see it happen faster.

"Make it faster and let's go to CRTC and federal government to say ‘hey, make sure Rogers’ agreement works for everybody whether you're Bell or Telus," she told CTV News.

Some candidates have concerns over how the BAI acquisition process has unfolded, with it not subject to an open bid, and the transfer of the TTC's contract to Rogers not requiring further approval.

"As mayor I would direct the TTC to have a competitive bidding process. Sole source contracts mean taxpayers always lose,” said Rob Davis, another mayoral candidate.

Mayoral candidate Brad Bradford told CTV News in an interview, "my principal concern is we're entering into an agreement with a provider and that doesn't guarantee cellular access for everybody."

Others have a different take.

"What I don't want is a delay because it has taken 10 years," said mayoral candidate Mark Saunders.

Mayoral candidate Josh Matlow said, "what we want is access to safe reliable service to the TTC and the subway system."

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green assured riders that 911 access will be available to everyone.

"As soon as the infrastructure's built out, irrespective of your carrier, Bell, Telus, Rogers, whoever, you'll be able to have 911 access," said Green, "that's a CRTC obligation that all carriers have."

What the transit authority is not open to is restarting the process.

"We are not about to rip up a contract that was publicly awarded and replace it with a proposal for a single source consortium," said Green.

A statement from Telus to CTV News said, "Telus continues to believe that a consortium approach to building the TTC network is the best way to ensure that redundancies are in place to allow for the continuity of service in the event that one carrier suffers a network outage."

Quebecor said it received the industry minister’s letter and wants to assure Toronto residents that it will maintain services in the subway system where Freedom Mobile is currently the only telecom provider.

A statement from Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada said in part, "Bell has re-visited the open access, joint build model with BAI, the city and TTC numerous times over the past decade but there has not been a willingness to engage. This is why we were surprised to learn that the TTC has seemingly approved the transfer of BAI's exclusive contract to Rogers in what appears to be a closed door backroom deal."