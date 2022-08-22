Mayors of two Region of Waterloo townships set to be acclaimed

With the nomination deadline closed, two townships in the Region of Waterloo will see mayors acclaimed due to uncontested elections.

Mayor of Wellesley Joe Nowak, along with North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton are set to be acclaimed.

The two mayoral candidates were the incumbents and lone contenders for the mayoral positions in their respected townships.

Several councillors have also been acclaimed across the four townships within the Region of Waterloo.

In the Township of Wellesley, incumbent Ward 1 Coun. Shelly Wagner is set to be acclaimed, along with Ward 2 candidate Lori Sebben after both races went uncontested.

In the Township of North Dumfries, only Ward 1 will see an election race as both Timea Brenner and Rodney Rollman compete for the seat.

Ward 2 Coun. Derrick Ostner is acclaimed, Ward 3 candidate Alida Wilms is acclaimed and Ward 4 candidate Scott Tilley is acclaimed.

Ward 3 Coun. Margaret McCreery and Ward 4 Coun. Pamela Gillespie did not file nomination papers.