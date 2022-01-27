Mayors say some residents concerned after WRPS Rural North Division closes

In November 2021, the Waterloo Regional Police Service decided to close its Rural North Division in Elmira and instead deploy officers from the North Division in Waterloo, about 13 kilometres away.

Police said it was a decision made as WRPS continuously strives for cost avoidance and cost mitigation.

“As part of a recent facilities review, this sub-division was deemed no longer feasible to meet the needs of a modernized WRPS workplace. As the building’s lease came up for renewal, it was determined that continuing to deploy officers from that area would require significant investment,” said Cherri Greeno, manager of corporate communications and public information with WRPS.

Woolwich Township’s Mayor Sandy Shantz said she understands the reasons behind the closure, but she’s heard some concerns from residents.

“It’s noticeable,” Shantz said. “We would like to see the presence of the patrol cars and the officers.”

Police said they will still be there, adding residents shouldn’t be worried.

“The officers assigned to rural areas will continue to maintain their roles and provide effective service to community members,” said Greeno.

Police said the closure of the Elmira division will have no impact on call response.

“Officers are not dispatched from a division – they are typically out patrolling and respond to calls for service as they come in,” Green said.

Here is a look at average response for rural zones in Waterloo Region.

Meanwhile, the mayor of North Dumfries Township said she's hearing from her residents in her area about their concerns. She said it isn’t just response times, but the lack of police presence in general.

“A lot of times they are not coming. They are not going to come. They tell them 'we just can’t send an officer,'” said Mayor Sue Foxton.

Foxton is suggesting an overhaul of rural policing. She said it might help to offload the minor offences elsewhere.

“Bylaw can do the minor things, the neighbourhood things, and if it escalated they call police then,” Foxton said.

Police said throughout 2022, they will continue to explore rural policing, deployment and response times as they work on a long-term plan to provide more support to rural communities.