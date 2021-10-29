Mayors want to press pause on $122M Cassellholme project in North Bay

A week after the province guaranteed the provincial portion for financing, another delay has emerged in the Cassellholme long-term care redevelopment project in North Bay.

On Friday, a number of area mayors asked the minister of Long Term Care not to greenlight the $122 million project just yet.

The mayors plan to send a letter to Premier Doug Ford and area MPPS, along with a demand for an “urgent meeting” with the Ministry of Long Term Care.

The mayors are concerned about fluctuating construction costs, as well as the site of the project, which is Cassellholme's current location.

Of particular concern is the $122 million price tag.

“We don’t want the citizens and homeowners of Nipissing East to pay more for senior lodging than what they pay for example in Callander or Powassan or West Nipissing,” said East Ferris Mayor Pauline Rochefort.

“A number of the municipalities, as much as they say they support Cassellholme, here is where the support is really needed," said Chris Mayne, Cassellholme board chair.

"We need to move this redevelopment forward to address the needs of long-term care.”

A statement to CTV News from the office of Long Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said the province has done its part to move the project forward by guaranteeing its portion of the loan for the redevelopment.