Mazda 3 stopped in western Quebec with ATV strapped to the roof

Police in western Quebec say an officer pulled over a vehicle near Gatineau, Que. this week with an "unorthodox and unusual" method of transporting an all-terrain vehicle, which was strapped to the roof of the car.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police shared a photo of a Mazda 3 with an ATV strapped to the roof with a single strap.

An officer was driving on Route 309 in L'Ange-Gardien just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when they spotted the car travelling southbound with the ATV on the roof.

"Since the whole thing had piqued their curiosity, they did a U-turn and finally intercepted the driver who was already on Hwy. 50 towards Gatineau," police said in a statement.

Police say the 29-year-old driver from Val-des-Bois was driving with a suspended licence for numerous unpaid fines.

"Not to mention the unorthodox and unusual method of transporting an all-terrain vehicle," police said. "The vehicle was held in place with only one strap, which passed inside the car. It should be noted that due to the weight of the ATV, the four shocks of the Mazda were all crushed to the point it made driving the vehicle almost impossible."

The vehicle did not belong to the driver, but it was seized for 30 days. The driver received a $494 fine for driving with a suspended licence, while the owner of the vehicle received a $494 ticket for allowing someone to drive with a suspended licence, according to police.

"Other fines are possible and will be issued at a later date concerning the securing of the famous cargo," police said. "During the storage, the ATV was obviously lowered from the roof by the owner, who rolled the ATV into the windshield and hood of the car."