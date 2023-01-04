McCarthy failing anew in bid for U.S. House speaker, GOP in disarray
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew to win the U.S. House speakership Wednesday in dramatic fourth round voting as the chamber plunged into Day 2 of the new Congress with no end in sight for the political chaos that GOP conservatives have created.
South Simcoe police attend OPP officer's funeral just months after deaths of two of their ownJust months after the deaths of two of their own, South Simcoe police officers returned to the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont. to join thousands of first responders paying their final respects to OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala Wednesday.
SGI warns of 'overpayment refund' text scam circulating in Sask.Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning residents about a texting scam circulating around the province.
Two drivers going 130 km/h on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge facing stunt driving chargesTwo drivers are facing charges of stunt driving after being spotted going 80 km/h over the speed limit on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures in Ontario: extreme weather expertParts of southern Ontario have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and rainfall warnings in recent days, with some local conservation authorities warning the public to stay away from waterways as water levels are expected to rise due to rain and melting snow.
Firefighters find two dead, high carbon monoxide levels in Prince Albert garageFirefighters in Prince Albert found two people dead following a call about carbon monoxide levels.
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal gets funding boost to help tackle increased caseloadBritish Columbia is boosting funding for the Human Rights Tribunal and Community Legal Assistance Society by as much as $4.5 million per year.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run southeast of EdmontonRCMP have identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early New Year's Day.
Vancouver Island resort ranked one of the top hotels in the worldA remote lodge on the west coast of Vancouver Island has been ranked one of the top hotels in the world, according to travel website Conde Nast Traveller.
Canada and USA get set to battle in World Junior semi-finalDowntown Halifax is set to come alive as roughly 11,000 fans prepare to cram the Scotiabank Centre Wednesday evening for Canada’s 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semi-final game against the USA.