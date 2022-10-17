McDavid among NHL's Three Stars of the Week

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Jake Oettinger were named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday.

Crosby was named the first star as he led his Pittsburgh Penguins to two consecutive victories to open the season. The 35-year-old recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in the two games to kick off his 18th year in the NHL.

McDavid recorded four goals and one assist in the Edmonton Oilers' opening two games, including the first hat trick of the NHL season.

The reigning Art Ross Trophy winner powered the Oilers' 5-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks last week, scoring three of Edmonton's five unanswered goals and assisting on another in the win.

Rounding out the selections was third star Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars. The goaltender stopped 60-of-62 shots he faced as Dallas defeated division rival Nashville Predators in back-to-back games on opening week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.