McDavid can play next Oilers game, Yamamoto positive for COVID-19

The Edmonton Oilers lost another player to pandemic protocol Friday, but the team is expected to have its superstar and other reinforcements back on Monday.

Winger Kailer Yamamoto had to leave practice halfway through due to test results.

"He tested positive this morning. On a rapid test, tested positive, and then he took the PCR test or whatever and we'll get the results later on," head coach Dave Tippett said.

The good news for the struggling team is that Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan and Tyson Barrie are all scheduled to be out of COVID-19 protocol before the team's next game.

The Oilers are scheduled to play the Ottawa Senators at home on Monday. A game against the New York Islanders that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Dylan Holloway, the Oilers' 2020 first-round pick, took Yamamoto's spot in practice. He has not played a game yet this year due to a wrist injury.

"He was an excited kid out there today. He's been working hard. He's getting close, hopefully he gets an opportunity soon, whether it's down in (AHL) Bakersfield or here," Tippett said.

"He hasn't played in a long time. I think it's more leaning that he'll go down and get some games in Bakersfield."

Tippett said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won't skate for another week or so, Kris Russell was close to returning from his injury and William Lagesson missed practice with a sore foot.

The Oilers have lost five straight games, and were hanging on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference on Friday.