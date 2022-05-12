McDavid, Draisaitl on the top line together for must-win Game 6 in L.A.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft is putting his two best players on the top line for Thursday night's elimination game in Los Angeles.

Forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl skated together Thursday morning, alongside the scrappy Kailer Yamamoto.

pic.twitter.com/ZaJsj0ISIQ

McDavid, who was named a Hart Trophy finalist on Thursday, hopes playing with Draisaitl will help force a Game 7 in Edmonton on Saturday.

"It's a line I've played with a fair amount over the years and I've had some success so I'm looking for that tonight," the captain told reporters after the skate.

"We need to up our work, up our desperation level … We've had success in this building, we've won three of four throughout the year so we're comfortable playing in this building and we need a big one tonight."

Darnell Nurse is suspended for Game 6 after he head-butted Kings forward Phillip Danault.

Game 6 starts at 8 p.m. MT. Oilers fans are encouraged to attend the Safeway Canada Watch Party at Rogers Place for $5.

�� TOMORROW ��



It's the biggest game of the season & we need #Oilers fans to pack @RogersPlace for the @SafewayCanada Watch Party!



Doors open at 7pm, we'll have prizes up for grabs including signed gear & tickets are just $5 in support of @Oil_Foundation!