McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50s

He’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.

Ben, who has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, won the hearts of Edmontonians after showcasing his love for the Oilers.

The tiny super fan has been a staple at home games over the last month, and the team is 9-0-0 when he’s been in attendance.

Ben has undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. Despite that, his tumour returned last December, and he’s still in the midst of his cancer journey.

As such, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has announced that it isthey’re partnering with the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Kids With Cancer Society as part of their mega 50/50 draws, which will take place during the first round of the playoffs.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation chose the Kids with Cancer Society as a beneficiary for Round 1 of the playoffs,” said Val Figliuzzi, Executive Director, Kids with Cancer Society. “Our organization’s mission is to support children just like Ben and his family and with the support of Albertans through the 50/50, we will be able to expand critical family programs that are not offered anywhere else.”

Tickets for the first mega 50/50 draw will go on sale at 9 a.m. on April 29 until May 4 at 11 p.m.

The jackpot will build each day, and nine early bird prizes will be available.

In addition to being named playoff ambassador, Ben has also been honoured with his own officially licensed Oilers trading card.

On Thursday, Ben attended the Oilers morning skate. Afterward, he was presented with his trading card by his favourite player, Connor McDavid.

A limited number of the cards were handed out at the Oilers game against San Jose on Thursday night.

Thank you so much for doing this for Ben! He is so excited and we are so grateful! https://t.co/t8zxmktPIm