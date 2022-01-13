McDavid named a captain, Draisaitl to join him for the 2022 all-star game

Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have both been picked to play in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

The Oilers captain will also wear the "C" for the Pacific Division. They are the only Edmonton players to make the team.

McDavid and Draisaitl are tied for the NHL points lead with 53 each.

In 33 games played, McDavid has 19 goals and 34 assists. This marks his fifth all-star selection.

Draisaitl has 26 goals and 27 assists in 34 games. This is his third all-star selection.

All-star weekend in Vegas is scheduled for Feb. 4-5.

A complete list of players selected:

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)*

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)*

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)*

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)