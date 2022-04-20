McDavid scores his 43rd goal, adds two assists, in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Dallas

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers (45-26-6), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz replied for the Stars (43-29-5), who have lost three of their last four.

The Oilers got off to a quick start with a goal just 3:12 into the opening frame as McDavid sped up the ice before sending a backhand pass from behind the goal line to Kane, who sent his 17th of the season past Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Edmonton extended its lead three minutes later as a Ryan McLeod shot caromed off the bar to Ryan, who scored his first goal in 21 games.

Dallas ended Edmonton goalie Mike Smith's attempt to record a third consecutive shutout 11:39 into the first period. A bullet of a shot from Robertson hit the crossbar and went in for his 37th of the season.

The Stars pulled even five minutes into the second period as Hintz was able to poke in a puck that had been lying in the crease for his 35th.

Edmonton pulled back in front with seven minutes left in the second period when Hyman directed a rebound backhand in for his career-best 25th of the campaign.

The Oilers made it 4-2 with two minutes to play in the stanza as an Evan Bouchard shot ticked off of Puljujarvi on the way into the net, just his second goal in the last 16 games.

McDavid scored into an empty net to close out the game. It was his 43rd goal of the season.

The Stars return to the ice Thursday in Calgary. The Oilers welcome the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Notes: It was the third and final meeting between the two teams, with the Stars winning the first two contests, both played in Dallas. | At 37, Dallas forward Joe Pavelski is the oldest player to be leading his team in scoring. | Stars defenceman Esa Lindell returned to the lineup after missing the last game with an illness. The Stars were still without Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body). | Edmonton had its entire regular lineup available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.