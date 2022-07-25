McDavid talks Campbell, Kane, and Tkachuk deal at Hyman's golf tournament

Connor McDavid spoke out on Monday for the first time since the end of the season.

Number 97 is in Toronto taking part in the Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic golf tournament, and fielded questions from reporters on a number of issues.

He said he’s excited to work with the team’s new goalie, Jack Campbell.

“Seems like a real positive guy, brings a lot of good energy, obviously his on-ice game speaks for itself.”

“If you can be the starting goalie for the Leafs, you can be a starting goalie anywhere. Obviously this is the hockey hotbed, and obviously there’s a tremendous amount of pressure on whoever fills that net, and he’s occupied that job for the better part of two years and he’s done a great job of doing it, so I’m sure he’ll transition smoothly.”

He also talked about the Evander Kane deal.

“To have him back is really exciting for our team, exciting for me personally, I really enjoy playing with him. He’s a really great player on the ice and happy to have him back.

He does a lot for us on the ice.”

McDavid was also asked about the Matthew Tkachuk deal in Calgary.

“Obviously pretty shocked, like everyone else, it’s a huge deal. Every time there’s a couple of hundred point guys going, flip flopping spots, it’s always going to shake up the hockey world.”

McDavid says after taking a few weeks off at the end of the season, he’s back in training. He also says he’s looking forward to spending time with family this summer.