McDavid vs. Crosby: Superstar matchup dominates pre-game buzz as Oilers try to even record

Two of the NHL's brightest stars and best scorers will face off against each other in Edmonton Monday.

Oilers Captain Connor McDavid, 25, and Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby, 35, are both off to a hot start, tied for third in league scoring with 10 points in five games each.

"He's the head of the snake in terms of their team. He sets the emotional tone, sets the work ethic tone for their team," Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said of Crosby.

"We will have our hands full with Connor tonight, as they will with Sid. They are having the same conversation on the other side,” Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan said.

McDavid has dominated the individual matchup so far. In nine games against each other, McDavid has 18 points, while Crosby has five.

"It's always exciting for me to play against a guy like Sid. It's something that I get up for, and I get excited for and look forward to playing him," McDavid told reporters.

Crosby's Penguins won six of those nine games and at (4-0-1) his team is off to a better start than McDavid's Oilers (2-3).

"We want to finish 3-3. That's not a great homestand, but that's the situation we find ourselves in. Obviously playing a good Pittsburgh team and we have a good challenge," McDavid said.

Oilers' blueliner Cody Ceci played a season with the Penguins. He said McDavid and Crosby are very similar in their drive to win and "lead-by-example" leadership style.

"They're quieter but they don't have to say much. They've proven it year after year and a lot of guys just want to be like them and show up and play like them," Ceci told reporters.

He and partner Darnell Nurse are likely to get most of the tough minutes against Crosby.

"You just gotta try to keep him away from the net and take away his time," Ceci said.

Jack Campbell is expected to start, and with rookie Dylan Holoway still injured, the Oilers lineup is expected to be similar to the one that lost 2-0 to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

The puck drops at Rogers Place shortly after 6 p.m. MT.

With Holloway out, we can expect the following lineup tonight vs. PIT:



Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto

RNH - Draisaitl - Hyman

Foegele - McLeod - Puljujarvi

Shore - Ryan



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Niemelainen - Bouchard

Murray



Campbell#Oilers