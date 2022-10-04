McKenney pledges to extend beach, pool and library hours, invest in social services

Ottawa mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney says they would open libraries on Sundays and keep beaches and pools open longer if elected mayor.

It’s part of what McKenney calls their plan to build a healthier city.

“As Mayor, I will make our city a healthier place to live, with the municipal services you need,” said McKenney in a news release Tuesday. “Access to libraries on Sundays, pools when you need them, and crucial social services will help make Ottawa a healthy and vibrant city.”

The city is currently facing a lifeguard shortage. This fall, 11 per cent of city aquatics programs were cancelled because of the shortage.

McKenney said they would solve the lifeguard shortage by encouraging young people to become lifeguards.

“When summer rolls around every year, people ask for greater access to outdoor pools and beaches in Ottawa, but the reality is that our city doesn’t have enough lifeguards. As Mayor, I’ll fix this by helping youth who are facing financial barriers become lifeguards, in order to keep our pools open longer and help youth find meaningful employment,” said McKenney.

McKenney also said they would spend an extra $500,000 per year to support social services. The Somerset Ward councillor seeking the mayor’s seat said this funding would also help with their previously announced plan to end chronic homelessness in four years.

The municipal election is Oct. 24. There are 14 candidates running for mayor. Two advance voting days will be held on Oct. 7 and 14 ahead of election day.